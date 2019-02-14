Help a child, donate to the Love Fund’s ‘Love-A-Thon’

Man, woman indicted after allegedly crashing car into Cabela’s to steal guns

Posted 1:11 pm, February 14, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man and woman have been indicted on charges of using a car to smash through the exterior door of a Cabela’s sporting goods store in Kansas City, Kansas, and trying to steal firearms.

The U.S. attorney’s office says federal grand jurors returned the indictment Wednesday against 29-year-old Kyle Mendez and 27-year-old Brenda Tosh, of Kansas City, Kansas. They are charged with conspiracy to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer. Mendez also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting a stolen car across state lines.

The indictment says that after smashing a car into the store, Mendez broke into a secured area and loaded several shotguns and rifles into a shopping cart. But police arrived and arrested Tosh. Mendez was arrested later.

