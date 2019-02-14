Murder charge filed in shooting of 15-year-old outside Kansas City school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 21-year-old woman faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing 15-year-old Angenique Wright on Tuesday night after arguing with the teenager at a high school basketball game.

Jamya Norfleet faces the murder charge, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal, according to documents filed on Thursday.

Taylor McMillon, 18, is also charged in the shooting, accused as an accessory to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting) and hindering the prosecution of a felony. Both are under arrest and in KCPD custody.

Police say the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument that began at a basketball game at Central Academy of Excellence. Norfleet was escorted out of the school, and a short time later so was Wright, her sister told FOX4.

But Norfleet remained in the parking lot, where she allegedly shot Wright and then fled in a van.

Investigators found four 9-millimeter shell casings, and surveillance video revealed a lone shooter leave in an older gray or light silver minivan. The video showed that Wright was shot as soon as she exited the school.

Several people who were with Wright were in the path of the shooting and ran from gunfire, but nobody else was hurt.

A witness specifically identified the shooter and referred to Norfleet as "JJ." An off-duty officer who viewed surveillance video identified McMillon in it and said she was Norfleet's girlfriend. McMillon was identified as the driver of the van seen in surveillance video.

That officer said that McMillon is a current student at Central Academy, but Norfleet is not. The officer also provided a cell phone number for McMillon, which was consistent with a number provided by anonymous tipsters to the TIPS Hotline.

That officer was shown a photo lineup of six people and identified Norfleet, noting her clothing, which matched the shooter's clothing on surveillance video.

Cell phone records pointed investigators to an apartment where Norfleet and McMillon were staying with another adult. Officers staked out the apartment and stopped the adult when she left in a car on Wednesday.

She confirmed that both were at the apartment and had gone there to "hide out" after being dropped off by Norfleet's mom.

Hours later, Norfleet and McMillon left the apartment and surrendered to police voluntarily.

Investigators found the van from the homicide scene at Norfleet's mom's house, and found a 9-millimeter handgun in a floor vent at the apartment where the suspects had been staying. The headstamps of ammunition in the chamber matched the bullets found outside the school.

Norfleet spoke with investigators after she was arrested and initially denied involvement in the shooting, but later admitted she had shot Wright and that McMillon drove them from the scene.

She said she was concerned for her sister's safety and the safety of other people who had been with her at the basketball game. She also said she wished she would've left the game, but "I let the fire go." Investigators note that "fire" is slang for "gunfire."

McMillon did not speak to investigators and asked for an attorney.

McMillon's bond is $150,000 cash, and Norfleet's bond is $500,000 cash.