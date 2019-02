× Police say 24-year-old man found dead in NKC rail yard slipped and fell

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old man died Wednesday night trying to cross the train tracks in North Kansas City, police said.

Railroad employees found Edgar Alarcon-Suarez dead in the rail yard near I-35 and Bedford around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities do not believe the man was trying to take his own life. They believe he was trying to cross between the cars when he slipped and fell.