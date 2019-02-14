Shrimp cocktail made with love for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktel de Camorone

Ingredients:

8 oz. of shrimp

Spicy cocktail sauce

½ avocado

½ lime

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

Prepare seafood salsa - ours is a homemade secret family recipe , however any rendition of a spicy cocktail sauce will do! Set inside refrigerator and allow to cool for an hour.

Stir in 8 oz. of shrimp into boiling water. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.

As soon the shrimp change color, remove shrimp from boiling water and add to ice water mixture.

Once cooled, add shrimp to bowl. Mix in the seafood salsa. Stir until salsa is evenly distributed.

Top with 1/2 cut avocado and serve with 1/2 fresh lime.

