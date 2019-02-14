Shrimp cocktail made with love for Valentine’s Day

Cocktel de Camorone
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. of shrimp
- Spicy cocktail sauce
- ½ avocado
- ½ lime
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Directions:
- Prepare seafood salsa - ours is a homemade secret family recipe, however any rendition of a spicy cocktail sauce will do! Set inside refrigerator and allow to cool for an hour.
- Stir in 8 oz. of shrimp into boiling water. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.
- As soon the shrimp change color, remove shrimp from boiling water and add to ice water mixture.
- Once cooled, add shrimp to bowl. Mix in the seafood salsa. Stir until salsa is evenly distributed.
- Top with 1/2 cut avocado and serve with 1/2 fresh lime.
