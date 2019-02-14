Help a child, donate to the Love Fund’s ‘Love-A-Thon’

Shrimp cocktail made with love for Valentine’s Day

Cocktel de Camorone

Ingredients: 

  • 8 oz. of shrimp
  • Spicy cocktail sauce
  • ½ avocado
  • ½ lime
  • Salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

  • Prepare seafood salsa - ours is a homemade secret family recipe, however any rendition of a spicy cocktail sauce will do! Set inside refrigerator and allow to cool for an hour.
  • Stir in 8 oz. of shrimp into boiling water. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.
  • As soon the shrimp change color, remove shrimp from boiling water and add to ice water mixture.
  • Once cooled, add shrimp to bowl. Mix in the seafood salsa. Stir until salsa is evenly distributed.
  • Top with 1/2 cut avocado and serve with 1/2 fresh lime.

