Travis Kelce makes little boy’s Valentine’s Day wish come true

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a little boy’s Valentine’s Day wish come true Thursday.

When Bryant Grubbs, who is from Casey, Iowa, showed his mom his Kelce-inspired Valentine’s Day box he said, “Mom, how cool would it be if Travis Kelce saw this.”

His mom shared that conversation on Facebook along with photos of her son and his awesome box. A friend spotted the post and shared a screenshot on Twitter.

Weber’s tweet caught the attention of the Chiefs’ tight end.

“Kids are awesome… this just made my day!” Kelce responded.

Grubbs told his mom that he wants to make a box for each of the players.