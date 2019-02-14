WB I-435 shut down at 103rd due to overturned tractor-trailer carrying lye

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- MoDOT crews have shut down westbound I-435 at 103rd Thursday due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The incident happened around 9 a.m.

According to MoDOT the tractor-trailer was carrying 12 tons of lye.

Beginning at 11 a.m, drivers will not be able to access westbound 435 from southbound 71-Highway or from southbound 435.

MoDOT did say drivers heading west on 470 will be able to access westbound 435, but they will be able to use any of the exits. Drivers will need to enter the Kansas side and turnaround.