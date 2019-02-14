School closings: Districts cancel classes with snow expected

With 3-6 inches of snow expected, metro school districts cancel classes for Friday

Posted 10:36 pm, February 14, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With another round of winter weather headed for the area on Friday, many metro school districts are canceling classes.

The entire Kansas City area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday through midnight.

FOX4 meteorologists say snow will likely start falling in the late morning, making the afternoon drive slick and messy. They expect the Kansas City area will see 3-6 inches of snow accumulate in the afternoon and evening.

Check the full list of closings below.

**If you don’t see the embedded list above, click here to see all closings**

Click here to see how to register your school or business for closings.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.