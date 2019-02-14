With 3-6 inches of snow expected, metro school districts cancel classes for Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With another round of winter weather headed for the area on Friday, many metro school districts are canceling classes.

The entire Kansas City area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday through midnight.

FOX4 meteorologists say snow will likely start falling in the late morning, making the afternoon drive slick and messy. They expect the Kansas City area will see 3-6 inches of snow accumulate in the afternoon and evening.

Check the full list of closings below.

