100-year-old World War II veteran from KCK celebrates milestone, reveals secrets to a long life

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The snowstorm didn't stop a family here from celebrating the 100th birthday of their patriarch Friday.

Edward "Bud" Rebout still lives independently and even drives his own car.

"It's amazing, It's amazing," Rebout said of his life. "From when you started, it's amazing. Everything, everything goes so fast now anymore."

Rebout has seen a lot of changes in the world while he's been alive. He credits his longevity to staying active. He was an athlete and good dancer as a young man. He says being positive, with an upbeat attitude has helped him, too.

"Frame of mind and me being moving all the time," Rebout said. "I think that has a lot to do with it. If people don't move around, they're going to go. You can't do it."

Remarkably, after 100 years, Bud doesn't need any prescription medications. He takes only one baby aspirin every day.

His big family, with 13 grandchildren, all gather together every Sunday. And Bud makes sure he has a drink, Canadian whiskey and diet Seven Up, each afternoon at 4 o'clock.

"The family keeps him very busy," said Michael Robout, Bud's son. "There's times when he says. 'I don't think I want to do that.' We say, 'Oh yes you do.' The we pick him up and we take him and he goes. And he has a ball."

Bud Rebout grew up during the Great Depression, and joined the Civilian Conservation Corps when he couldn't find a job after finishing school.

He fought in General George Patton's army during World War II, serving as a mess sergeant for hundreds of troops.

His family claims his cooking is still "to die for."

"When we was kids, we got together down in Chicago there and said, 'How long are you going to live? Until 2000?' I said, 'I will never make it to 2000.' That's what we said back then."

When asked now how long he will continue to live, Bud says he doesn't want to die because being dead is a long time.

After Bud's wife passed away in 1997, he met another woman who had just lost her spouse. The two are now married and have been taking care of each other ever since.