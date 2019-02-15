× After Kansas City area sees 3-6 inches of snow, prepare for Round 2 Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area saw significant snow accumulations Friday. Most got at least 3 inches, and many saw as much 6 inches in some areas.

Snow total reports to the National Weather Service show about 3.5 inches in Cass County, 5.2 inches in Platte County, 3.7 in Johnson County (KS), 5.4 inches in Johnson County (MO), and varying amounts throughout the area.

The snow resulted in hundreds of crashes on both sides of the state line, and roads were messy for a large portion of the day.

But Friday’s snow was just the beginning.

The region is expected to see two more snowstorms over the next five days. By the time the week is over, some may see nearly a foot of snow, FOX4’s weather team says.

Round 2 will begin Saturday evening, around 5-6 p.m., and continue into early Sunday morning.

Accumulations for this system will likely be less than Friday. The highest snow totals will be to the north of the metro, where 2-3 inches are likely. The metro and points south should only see up to 2 inches Saturday.

Round 3 comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. FOX4’s weather team says we could see some significant snowfall with that system, too, but it’s still early. A lot can change between now and then with the way Midwest weather works.

Want more details on Kansas City’s upcoming weather? Read FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria’s latest weather blog here or find the latest video forecast here.