As drivers struggle with snow, 3 plows struck in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — As the snow piles up in the Kansas City area, snow plow drivers have had a rough go of it, thanks to overly eager drivers, according to KDOT.

The agency announced on Twitter that three snow plows were hit by cars Friday afternoon alone. Nobody was injured in any of the crashes.

possibly a new record, and not one we want to have: 3 plows hit in JoCo alone today. Why? Drivers passing plows using lanes that haven't been plowed yet. It's time to practice breathing and relaxation skills everyone. Plan for your drive home to take twice as long as usual. — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) February 15, 2019

KDOT Spokeswoman Laurie Arellano says drivers were attempting to drive in lanes that hadn’t been plowed yet.

“This type of snow and the amount of snow has made it difficult to keep lanes open. If you can see that a lane hasn’t been plowed yet, it’s very important to avoid it.”

She says drivers, especially those in smaller cars, will fishtail in this snow if they dry and drive too fast.

KDOT, MODOT and city crews will be working around the clock to try and get the roads cleared before the next round of snow arrives late Saturday afternoon.