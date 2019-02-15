Blake Shelton concert will go on as planned, Sprint Center says

Be weather aware Friday: Winter Weather Advisory 7am-9pm
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 19: Blake Shelton performs onstage at the Nashville Songwriters Awards 2018 at Ryman Auditorium on September 19, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sprint Center confirmed to FOX4 that the Blake Shelton Concert scheduled for Friday night will go on as planned.

Shelton brings his Friends and Heroes tour to town for its second stop. The show features openers Lauren Alaina, John Anderson Trace Adkins and Bellamy Brothers.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Before you head downtown you can check in on the roads. FOX4 will be on air at 5 & 6 p.m.

You can also check out traffic conditions and see a live look of roads here.

