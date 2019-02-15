× Blake Shelton concert will go on as planned, Sprint Center says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sprint Center confirmed to FOX4 that the Blake Shelton Concert scheduled for Friday night will go on as planned.

Shelton brings his Friends and Heroes tour to town for its second stop. The show features openers Lauren Alaina, John Anderson Trace Adkins and Bellamy Brothers.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Before you head downtown you can check in on the roads. FOX4 will be on air at 5 & 6 p.m.

You can also check out traffic conditions and see a live look of roads here.