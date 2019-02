Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- As another round of winter weather rolls into the Metro, the city of Olathe is offering up a little bit of warmth.

The city is selling "#snolathe" hats at the community center (1205 E. Kansas City Road) and at the city's customer service department (1385 S. Robinson Drive). They come in two designs and sell for $10 each.

The proceeds from the hat sales will go towards the Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund, which helps children in need.