Dog found in Missouri ditch bound with duct tape reunited with owner

BARNHART, Mo. — A dog found in a St. Louis-area ditch with electrical and duct tape around his mouth and legs has been reunited with his owner.

Authorities believe the dog was in a ditch in cold temperatures for about 12 hours before a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy found him Saturday.

The dog was cold, malnourished and possibly suffering from a concussion. He was dubbed “Jimmy” while he recovered.

“His prognosis looks very good,” Dr. Laura Ivan, a veterinarian at Ivan Animal Hospital, told KTVI in St. Louis. “He has a little bit of a residual head tilt, which basically implies that he is off balance a little bit, which when they tilt their head they’re actually seeing straight ahead of us. But he’s been happy. He wags his tail a lot. He’s active. He’s eating.”

The sheriff’s office said the dog — whose real name is “Flick” — had “an emotional” reunion with his owner Friday and was headed home. See that reunion in the video player above.

An area funeral home stepped up and paid for the dog’s care.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Thursday 39-year-old Paul Garcia of Barnhart was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action.

Marshak said investigators believe Barnhart taped the dog and threw him out of a window. A motive hasn’t been disclosed. Garcia remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.