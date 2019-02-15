Dozens of good Samaritans stop to push cars stuck on KC’s snow-covered hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of drivers got stuck in the snow Friday. But if you end up stuck, you may not have to get free on your own. Good Samaritans were all over KC trying to help.

Signal Hill is home to FOX4. But if you dare to make the trek up 31st Street on a day like Friday, that hill will more than likely cause a headache. All day, cars lined up, either struck or trying to get around stalled drivers. "This hill is notorious for getting stuck," Daniel Barickman said. "I have four-wheel drive, so it's easy for me to get up the hill. But other people don't."

Barickman and others paid it forward by pulling over and helping drivers who couldn't make it up the hill. "Pushing cars, helping them turn around," Barickman said. "A lot of people who don't have four-wheel drive don't realize when they come up the hill, if they push their pedal, they're not going to go anywhere. So it's educating them as well." Tony Brasfield walked up and down 31st Street's hill to help others, too.

"I drove some down the hill so they could get out," Brasfield said. Signal Hill was one of many trouble spots in the metro. In the Northland, drivers struggled going uphill on North Brighton near Vivion. Drivers who got stuck there sometimes end up at the Westlake Ace Hardware just across the street. "We've had a lot of people we've helped move out of the way," said Earl Manley, assistant manager. Manley recommends keeping some cat litter or sand in your car to help with traction if you're stuck in the snow. But the best solution you need might be right in front of you. "Your floor mats will help also if you get stuck in a bad spot," Manley said. "You'll damage them, but at least you'll get out of that spot." All 200 of Kansas City's plows are working around the clock to clear roads. Main roads come first and then residential streets.