Heart healthy meal: Cedar plank salmon with roasted vegetables and wilted greens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back by popular demand, Kansas City diners can enjoy dining out and eating heart-healthy at participating metro restaurants throughout the month of February. AdventHealth Shawnee Mission is sponsoring its six-annual Heart Month Restaurant Partnership in honor of American Heart Month, featuring chef-created heart-healthy meals at 12 metro eateries.

Chefs at the following local restaurants created unique dishes that are heart-healthy and will be offered throughout the month of February: Grand Street Café (Lenexa and Plaza), The Jacobson, Story, Tavern at Mission Farms, Tavern in the Village, Vitality Bowls (Overland Park and Leawood) and Hereford House (Shawnee, Leawood, Zona Rosa, Independence).

For every Heart Month dish enjoyed by diners in February, restaurant partners will donate 10% of proceeds to the AdventHealth Heart & Vascular Center to support various cardiac programs throughout the community. The partnership aims to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, the leading global cause of death, and also show the community that eating healthy can be delicious!

Cedar plank salmon with roasted vegetables and wilted greens

Salmon

This roasted salmon is a delicious, easy recipe to help you add more heart healthy fish to your diet and is perfect for summer grilling!

Ingredients:

• 1 cedar plank

• 1 lb. salmon filet

• Sea Salt

• Freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

Soak cedar plank in water for 1-2 hours.

Pre-heat oven to about 450 degrees.

Place fresh salmon, 4-6 oz. portions, skin side down, on the cedar plank. Season with salt and pepper.

Place cedar plank on open (middle) rack and bake salmon 10-15 minutes or until it is cooked to your desired doneness.

Remove from grill. Slide a thin spatula between the skin and flesh to easily separate fish from the skin. Serve immediately.

*This dish is excellent prepared on the grill and can be followed by the same steps except when grilling, use indirect heat. It can also be prepared as a whole filet and served hot or cold for parties – garnished with grilled and chilled lemon halves and served with crostini.

Seasonal Root Vegetable Hash with Wilted Greens

During winter months, feel free to use whatever you have available in your pantry; most root vegetables and/or hard squash work well together. For the greens, we recommend kale, but most any variety will work.

Ingredients:

• Rainbow carrots (two equal parts)

• Sweet potatoes (two equal parts)

• Parsnips (two equal parts)

• Onions (one equal part)

Directions:

Take your assorted vegetables, clean, peel and chop into medium/small uniform pieces.

Arrange on sheet tray and lightly spray/toss with olive oil and season with fresh herbs, like rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper.

Roast in 400-degree oven until al dente. C

Add clean, chopped kale and finish in oven until fork tender.

Lightly toss and serve hot.

*This item may be prepared in advance and held refrigerated. Simply refrigerate after you combine the “greens” with the roasted al dente vegetables. Reheat in skillet over medium/high heat and a touch of olive oil.

