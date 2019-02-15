KC declares ‘Snow Emergency,’ meaning cars on snow routes can be ticketed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City declared a snow emergency Friday as City Manager Troy Schulte encouraged businesses to let employees go home early to avoid rush hour gridlock.

Not long after many people got to work, their cars were covered in snow and so were Kansas City streets.

“The big challenge today is this snow is coming down so fast -- we are talking a couple of inches in 90 minutes -- that it’s literally hard to keep up," Kansas City spokesman Chris Hernandez said around noon Friday.

By midday drivers all around the city struggled to get anywhere fast, hills like Ward Parkway south of the Plaza were closed. It forced drivers to seek alternate routes, but their GPS didn’t necessarily take hills into account.

“I was following my GPS to try to get home and it led me this way, and I tried to go up the hill and I started sliding back down the hill," Grant McDonald said.

“I was stuck trying to get up that hill and nothing was happening," Riley Nizzi said.

A phase two snow emergency means cars parked along snow routes can be ticketed if they aren't moved within two hours.

“We want to get those clear of parked cars on the edges so that the plows can get through and really do a faster job of clearing those curb to curb as much as we can," Hernandez said.

Even if you don’t live on a snow route, the city is asking for your help parking on the same side of the street as your neighbors so those plows can get through. That would be either the north side or the west side depending on which direction your street goes. The snow emergency runs through Sunday night.

