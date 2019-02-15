FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory 7am-9pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The drive in this morning will be fine but once the snow arrives later this morning roads will quickly deteriorate. Temperatures are in the teens now and the best we'll see is 20° today. Wind chills remain in the single digits to teens. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY begins at 7am and ends at 9pm. Snow could be heavy at times, sticking to the pavement immediately creating major issues for the afternoon and evening commute. An update on the snow totals for this first round in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page