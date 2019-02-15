Be weather aware Friday: Winter Weather Advisory 7am-9pm
School closings: Districts cancel classes with snow expected
Snow is accumulating quickly: A live look at road conditions across the metro

Live Blog: Stay up to date with latest metro conditions during Friday’s wintery mess

Posted 9:41 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, February 15, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s meteorologists are calling for at least three inches of snow from Friday morning clear through rush hour this evening. FOX4 will post continuous updates on this liveblog as we keep track of the deteriorating conditions related to traffic and weather.

