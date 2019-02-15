Man charged in deadly Belton shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- Authorities have arrested the man now charged with killing a man in Belton, Missouri early Monday.

Prosectuors charged Demetrius Dontae Singh with first degree murder in the death of Mason R. Teel.

Police found Teel dead while responding to a call around 2 a.m. at a home along Manor Drive not far from where it intersects with W. North Avenue.

A witness told police they saw a gray sedan leaving the area shortly after hearing gunshots. The witness added that the vehicle was heading south.

Authorities are holding Singh in the Cass County Jail on a $1 million bond.