Man charged in deadly Belton shooting

BELTON, Mo. -- Authorities have arrested the man now charged with killing a man in Belton, Missouri early Monday.
Prosectuors charged Demetrius Dontae Singh with first degree murder in the death of Mason R. Teel.
Police found Teel dead while responding to a call around 2 a.m. at a home along Manor Drive not far from where it intersects with W. North Avenue.
A witness told police they saw a gray sedan leaving the area shortly after hearing gunshots. The witness added that the vehicle was heading south.
Authorities are holding Singh in the Cass County Jail on a $1 million bond.