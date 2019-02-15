Be weather aware Friday: Winter Weather Advisory 7am-9pm
School closings: Districts cancel classes with snow expected
Snow is accumulating quickly: A live look at road conditions across the metro

One person dies in 15-vehicle crash; westbound I-70 shut down near Oak Grove

Posted 1:22 pm, February 15, 2019, by

OAK GROVE, Mo. — One person has died Friday after a crash on Interstate 70 that involved at least 15 vehicles.

Westbound I-70 at mile marker 29, near Oak Grove, is now closed as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles in eastern Jackson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said multiple people were injured in the massive crash. It’s not clear at this time what led up to the wreck.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and stay off the roads Friday.

Snow is accumulating quickly throughout the metro. The entire area is expected to see about 5 inches of snow Friday, with two more rounds of snow coming in the next week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.