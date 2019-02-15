One person dies in 15-vehicle crash; westbound I-70 shut down near Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. — One person has died Friday after a crash on Interstate 70 that involved at least 15 vehicles.

Westbound I-70 at mile marker 29, near Oak Grove, is now closed as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles in eastern Jackson County.

I-70 westbound at the 29 mile marker (Oak Grove area) is closed due to a single fatality crash with multiple injuries involving at least 15 vehicles. Updates to follow. #KCTraffic #MoWx — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 15, 2019

Here is a closer look at the crash which shut down westbound lanes of I-70 near Oak Grove. Traffic backed up for miles. Stay safe out there. (Video taken from passenger seat). @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/7JE4rAAD3z — Nicole DiAntonio (@WDAFndiantonio) February 15, 2019

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said multiple people were injured in the massive crash. It’s not clear at this time what led up to the wreck.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and stay off the roads Friday.

Snow is accumulating quickly throughout the metro. The entire area is expected to see about 5 inches of snow Friday, with two more rounds of snow coming in the next week.