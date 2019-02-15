One person dies in 15-vehicle crash; westbound I-70 shut down near Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. — One person has died Friday after a crash on Interstate 70 that involved at least 15 vehicles.
Westbound I-70 at mile marker 29, near Oak Grove, is now closed as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles in eastern Jackson County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said multiple people were injured in the massive crash. It’s not clear at this time what led up to the wreck.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and stay off the roads Friday.
Snow is accumulating quickly throughout the metro. The entire area is expected to see about 5 inches of snow Friday, with two more rounds of snow coming in the next week.
39.005007 -94.129391