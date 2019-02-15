Snow is accumulating quickly: A live look at road conditions across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow is falling across the metro quickly Friday.

Your drive into work was clear, but your drive home could be tricky. Check out how the highways along your commute look by following the directions below.

Click the link below to see how the highways in your area are looking before you head home. The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link, select a camera group from the drop-down box below and click “Go!”

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”

If you are trying to access the camera tour on your phone, you’ll need to first download the KC Scout app. If you have an iPhone, click here. If you have an Andriod, click here.

Also give yourself plenty of time to get from point A to point B on Tuesday and Wednesday, too.