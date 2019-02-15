Be weather aware Friday: Winter Weather Advisory 7am-9pm
School closings: Districts cancel classes with snow expected
Snow is accumulating quickly: A live look at road conditions across the metro

Posted 9:39 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, February 15, 2019

Image courtesy of KC Scout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow is falling across the metro quickly Friday.

Your drive into work was clear, but your drive home could be tricky. Check out how the highways along your commute look by following the directions below.

Click the link below to see how the highways in your area are looking before you head home. The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link, select a camera group from the drop-down box below and click “Go!”

Click here to watch the Kansas City Scout Camera Tour

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”

If you are trying to access the camera tour on your phone, you’ll need to first download the KC Scout app. If you have an iPhone, click here. If you have an Andriod, click here.

