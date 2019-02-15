Three Olathe boys surprise every girl at their school with flower on Valentine’s Day, including teachers

OLATHE, Kan. — Three young men in the Olathe School District went above and beyond Thursday to make sure each girl at their middle school felt special on Valentine’s Day.

The three purchased a flower for every female at Summit Trail Middle School.

The school shared photos from the day on their Facebook page along with the caption, “‘In all you do, do with LOVE,’ These young men arranged to buy a flower for every female in the building! STMS Proud!”

Their kind gesture made lots of people smile including teachers.

The school’s principal, Sarah Guerrero, told USA TODAY that one of the boys came up with the idea a few weeks ago.

“He wanted every young lady to feel special that day and accepted,” she told USA TODAY.

Guerrero said she worked with the young man and his two friends to help gather the funds. She said some of them even used their own money to purchase the flowers. Then they strategically planned how to hand them out to make sure no one was skipped.

According to USA Today, they gave out nearly 340 flowers to students and staff.