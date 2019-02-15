Woman recounts witnessing horrific, deadly 15-vehicle crash on I-70 near Oak Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- A deadly crash on Interstate 70 sent dozens to the hospital Friday, and hundreds more were stranded for hours.

"You could not really see until you got up close to everything, and then that is why everyone was stopping because no one could see ahead of them," Tarika Kendall said.

Just a couple inches were the difference between her being part of the pile-up crash involving at least 15 vehicles near Oak Grove.

Kendall was on her way home from work when she saw the car ahead of her slam on the breaks.

"I tried to hit the railing instead of hitting her car," she said. "Somehow my car stopped. Then a truck came by -- right by my car -- slammed into her car. And I don't know. I don't know how I made it out of it."

Now she's just grateful to be alive.

But her heart breaks for the others injured and the family of the one person killed in the wreck.

"It's just hard to talk about it, hard to explain," she said. "There's just no words for what just happened. People were hurt. People lost their lives. It's just sad."

State troopers spent all day responding to crashes on snow-covered roads, many of them along I-70.

"I could not see from the snow and had to slam on my breaks," Brent Goodloe said. "I slid, went into the median and was able to pop back up and come back on the highway."

With more snow on the way this weekend, Kendall has some advice: "Please, please, take your time. There is no rush to get no where. You only have one life. Just be precious with it and take your time."

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for several hours Friday as crews worked to clear the crash. Around 5 p.m. one lane was back open, but traffic was still moving slow in the area.