Animals rescued from alleged Bates County hoarder … again

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For the third time in eight years, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued numerous cats and dogs from a property in Bates County, south of the Kansas City Metro.

The owner agreed to voluntarily surrender 21 dogs and 20 cats on Friday. The Bates County Sheriff’s Office arrested the owner on charges from a separate incident, in which more than 100 dogs and cats were taken from the property in December 2017.

According to a press release from the HSMO, the rescued animals were living inside a “waste-filled, trash-strewn, dilapidated small house.” Crates with animals in them were stacked on top of each other, covered in urine and feces, and some single animal crates contained two or more animals. Two cats found in a crate outside “were in peril of dying.”

There was no running water on the property and the majority of the animals did not have access to water. There was also no visible traces of food for the animals. Additionally, the animals are sick and suffering from infections and parasites, and overgrown nails.

The dogs are small, medium, and large breeds ranging in age from puppies to adult dogs. The cats are all adults of mixed breeds.

In 2011, more than 50 dogs were rescued by the Animal Cruelty Task Force from the property under a warrant obtained by the Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 21, 2017, the task force rescued 84 dogs and 17 cats from the same property.

“It is deeply troubling this person did not heed the warnings or get the help she needed and that this problem occurred yet again,” Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri said in the press release.

WARNING: video may be disturbing. HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force just rescued 41 dogs & cats from heartbreaking hoarding situation. More >> https://t.co/r0IMk44WXt pic.twitter.com/bbsI08xMs8 — Humane Society of MO (@hsmo) February 15, 2019

“As is typical in hoarding situations, persons allowed to continue to own animals often continue to collect them,” Warnick said. The only way to protect animals from these horrific, dangerous conditions in the future is to prevent this person from possessing additional animals.”

The animals are being taken to the Humane Society of Missouri’s headquarters in St. Louis where they will receive veterinary and shelter care with the goal of making as many available for adoption as possible. They are requesting donations of dog and cat toys, long-cut shredded newspaper, newspapers, towels, blankets, and sheets to aid in the socialization and recovery of the animals.