FOX4 Forecast: Brief break before round #2

Round #2 won`t be nearly as snowy as what happened on Friday. The wave is considerably weaker and the snow won`t be nearly as heavy. Some wintry mix of freezing mist/drizzle is also possible too cutting potential snow totals. The weather will improve Sunday and Monday before round #3 moves in later Tuesday

The Forecast

Long Ranger

