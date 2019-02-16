Many Kansas City residents say they are sick of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After multiple rounds of winter weather, some Kansas City residents have had enough of it. Others disagree.

Those who disagree were under the age of 18 and on sleds on Brookside's Suicide Hill Saturday afternoon. Those who have had enough of winter weather were their parents.

Or they were shopping for their third bag of ice melt this season. They took advantage of a few hours of sunlight Saturday afternoon to run errands before more another (light) coat of winter weather moved into the metro.

"Oh, I'm done. Done with it," Shelly Ortner said in reference to the constant winter weather. She stood in Larry Boten's Westlake Ace Hardware in Prairie Village.

"Sales have been really good this year. Sad to say that we're doing it on the backs of the people having to put salt down and working in their driveway. But I like it," Boten said.

Specifically on the ice melt sales, he said "The last three years, we've sold maybe five pallets of ice melt for the whole year. And we're selling that pretty much every day right now. "Any of the ice melt is what's selling really good right now. People shouldn't be waiting for the last minute to get it, because once it starts snowing, everyone seems to be running out of it."

He noted that buying ice melt is something companies plan for weeks in advance, and at this time of year, most hardware and home improvement stores are looking to spring. "And fewer and fewer stores are having the ice melt on hand right now."