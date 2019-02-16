Parents of 2 Ozarks boat crash victims file lawsuit

CAMDENTON, Mo. — The parents of two suburban Kansas City victims of a Lake of the Ozarks boat crash have filed a lawsuit.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suit was filed in Camden County, Missouri, Circuit Court on behalf of the families of 23-year-old Joseph LeMark, of Overland Park, Kansas, and 21-year-old Hailey Hochandel, of Olathe, Kansas.

They were killed in May along with 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, who was driving the boat when it slammed into a rock bluff in the dark. Two others were injured, including the boat’s owner, 22-year-old Hayden Frazier.

The suit alleges that Lewis was intoxicated and operated the craft in a negligent and careless manner. It says Frazier was negligent in allowing him to do so.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

