Royals continue to stockpile bullpen arms, add Drew Storen

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Royals agreed with reliever Drew Storen on a minor league contract Friday that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

Storen would have a $1.25 million salary in the major leagues if he is added to the 40-man roster, and he would have the chance to earn additional performance bonuses.

The right-hander missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery in December 2017, but he’d been effective throughout his career. The 31-year-old is 29-18 with a 3.45 ERA over 470 appearances with the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds.

His best season came in 2011, when he was 6-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 43 saves for Washington. Storen was 4-2 with a 4.45 ERA in 58 appearances for Cincinnati during the 2017 season.

The Royals have been stockpiling low-risk, high-reward relievers as they attempt to rebuild one of the majors’ worst bullpens. They also signed left-hander Jake Diekman this week.