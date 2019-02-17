Clinton Co. deputies arrest Illinois murder suspect following chase that reached speeds of 125 mph

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man who authorities say is wanted for first-degree murder in Rockford, Illinois was captured in Clinton County on Saturday night following a high-speed chase.

Abdon Ochoa-Villaneda,  37, was taken to the Clinton County Jail after deputies put down spike strips on I-35 near Cameron, slowing a chase involving the Missouri Highway Patrol that had reached 125 miles per hour. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Ochoa-Villaneda crashed and tried to run away, but was arrested after a short standoff just before 6 p.m.

He had warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, his bond was set at $5 million. He’s also being held on a felony resisting arrest charge according to his arrest report.

Illinois court records show Ochoa-Villaneda has a long criminal history in the state. He’s previously been found guilty of theft, domestic battery and reckless driving. A number of other cases were either dismissed or superseded by other charges.

