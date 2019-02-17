Daytona 500 turns into wreck-fest in final laps

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 has turned into a wreck-fest. “The Great American Race” had five crashes and two red flags over the final 20 laps of regulation. The race is now headed to overtime.

Denny Hamlin will lead Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to the green and white flags. Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Michael McDowell also are in the mix.

“The Big One” came late in the Daytona 500.

Paul Menard triggered a 21-car accident shortly after a restart with 10 laps to go in “The Great American Race.”

Menard turned Matt DiBenedetto, who slammed into the wall and started a chain-reaction that collected more than two dozen cars. It brought out a red flag that stopped the race for a lengthy cleanup.

Menard says “I’ll take the blame for that one.”

Defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez were among those involved in the mess.

Almirola seemingly had the wildest ride, his back wheels getting lifted off the pavement and landing on David Ragan’s windshield.