Good Samaritan finds kids dumped in the cold by KCK carjacker, clothes them and calls police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kansas police continue to investigate after a man with a rifle carjacked a woman's vehicle with her two children inside. Thankfully the children were later found safe by a good Samaritan.

When FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt told Kim Pegram the full story about her good deed she was blown away.

"I'm grateful," Kim Peggram said. I'm so grateful that it's so heartwarming to know that they're reunited with their mother. Wow."

Peggram found two young boys in the street after their mother was carjacked, and the suspect drove off with them in the car. Peggram had no idea what the children were dealing with, but knew she had to help.

That carjacking happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Freeman Avenue near North 13th Street in KCK.

Peggram knew she found the kids in the street, but until FOX4 told her, she didn't understand why they were there. She was looking for her friend's dog, and heard the boys crying out for their mother.

After the first carjacking Maxine Turner's daughter called her in a panic.

"You're just in such disbelief that, you can't believe this could happen to you," Turner said.

Turner's daughter was making a Postmates delivery to a home on Freeman Avenue when it happened. The victim told FOX4 she had only been making deliveries through the service for about a week.

"When she arrived at her customer's house to take the food a guy came up to her with a gun, and took the car with the kids in it, and she didn't know what to do," Turner said.

Turner's daughter told FOX4 when the carjacker put the rifle in her face, and drove off with her four and seven-year-old boys in the car, he took her life with him.

Meanwhile, Peggram was visiting a friend's house and took their dog outside when it ran off. She says she walked up and down the street calling for it when she heard voices calling for their mother in the distance.

"I met up with them in the middle of the street, and asked them if they can help me, and I can help them," Peggram said. "They said, yeah, we'll look for the dog if you can help me find my mommy."

She found the boys wandering in the street near 15th and Wood and walked with them looking for their mother, and then eventually brought them back to her friend's porch.

"I put winter clothes on them, and warmed them up," Peggram said. "When I was walking back to the porch the kids actually asked me do you have a gun? Are you going to help mommy? Do you have a gun? And I was like - no I don't have a gun, honey, but I have other things It's going to be alright. I can help you with other things, but I don't have a gun."

Peggram says she called police, and was relieved when the boys were reunited with their mother.

"They said their mother is here and I just stepped out of the way, and their mother ran to them, and fell in the snow with them," Peggram said.

"When I got here she had the babies, and they were fine, and she told me that the guy put them out of the car I guess, and some nice lady, Kim P is her name," Turner said. "I would like to say thank you to her for grabbing my grand babies and bringing them into the house."

Peggram says she just did what she thought she should, and was in the right place at the right time.

"It's very moving to me to know that it came to a very happy ending," Peggram said. "I'm very glad that I just happened to be there at the time."

Peggram said now that she knows the full story she would love to meet up with the kids and their mom at some point for a happy reunion.

KCK Police say once the carjacker dropped off the kids he returned to the area of the first theft, got rid of the car, and carjacked another person at gunpoint. Police were able to take him into custody hours after the first incident around N 22nd Street and Parallel Parkway. The suspects name has not been released at this time, and charges have not been filed.

FOX4 reached out to Postmates for comment, but did not hear back at the time of this article.

