Kansas City police investigating after 3 killed, 1 injured in weekend shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating three homicides, one that happened Saturday night and the two that happened Sunday morning.

The first happened just after 9:00 Saturday night at around 57th and Manchester on the city's southeast side. Police say the man was shot but haven't revealed his identity yet. A suspect ran from the scene, but was arrested after a short chase. FOX4 is awaiting charges in this deadly shooting.

At about 2:30 on Sunday morning, police were called out to a shooting in the 8800 block of Troost. A man was shot and killed there, and a woman was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told investigators that this all had to do with a fight inside of a nightclub there.

Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to a shooting near 64th and East 12th Terrace. When officers arrived they located a victim deceased. No suspect description or motive has have released at this time.

"Every time we lose someone. It's a hole in someone's family," Rosilyn Temple with Mothers in Charge said.

Rosilyn Temple visited each of those crime scenes in the last 24 hours.

"We're tired of losing people to senseless violence. "We're a hurting community. We're hurting real bad, but we got to find some kind of way so that we can start trying to heal. And the only way to heal is to start standing up and start speaking out for the people we have lost. These are human lives."

And those lives are gone. Victims of gun violence and those families have now joined a group no one ever wants to join.

No arrests have been made so far, if you have information that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.