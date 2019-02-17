Kansas City police investigating two deadly weekend shootings

Posted 9:38 am, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, February 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two homicides, one that happened Saturday night and the other happened early on Sunday morning.

The first happened just after 9:00 Saturday night at around 57th and Manchester on the city’s southeast side. Police say the man was shot but haven’t revealed his identity yet. A suspect ran from the scene, but was arrested after a short chase. FOX4 is awaiting charges in this deadly shooting.

At about 2:30 on Sunday morning, police were called out to a shooting in the 8800 block of Troost. A man was shot and killed there, and a woman was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told investigators that this all had to do with a fight inside of a nightclub there.

No arrests have been made so far, if you have information that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.