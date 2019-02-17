Kansas City police investigating two deadly weekend shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two homicides, one that happened Saturday night and the other happened early on Sunday morning.

The first happened just after 9:00 Saturday night at around 57th and Manchester on the city’s southeast side. Police say the man was shot but haven’t revealed his identity yet. A suspect ran from the scene, but was arrested after a short chase. FOX4 is awaiting charges in this deadly shooting.

At about 2:30 on Sunday morning, police were called out to a shooting in the 8800 block of Troost. A man was shot and killed there, and a woman was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told investigators that this all had to do with a fight inside of a nightclub there.

No arrests have been made so far, if you have information that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.