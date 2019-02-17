KCK police say carjacking suspect in custody

Posted 3:08 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:41PM, February 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says a carjacking suspect is in custody Sunday afternoon.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. that the suspect carjacked someone near 13th and Washington with a rifle.

Two kids were reported to be inside and were found a short time later walking in the area of 15th and Wood. Zeigler said the suspect took a second car in that area described as a blue Chevy Trailblazer.

Zeigler tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody near North 22nd Street and Greeley Ave.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.