KCK police say carjacking suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says a carjacking suspect is in custody Sunday afternoon.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. that the suspect carjacked someone near 13th and Washington with a rifle.

Two kids were reported to be inside and were found a short time later walking in the area of 15th and Wood. Zeigler said the suspect took a second car in that area described as a blue Chevy Trailblazer.

Zeigler tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody near North 22nd Street and Greeley Ave.

Tag on the dark blue Chevy is 854-LPP KANSAS tag. Damage to the right rear quarter panel. Call 911 is spotted. Subject is armed & considered dangerous. https://t.co/BLGJkxal5t — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) February 17, 2019