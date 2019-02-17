KCK suspect in custody after carjacking car with kids inside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect is in custody Sunday evening after carjacking a vehicle with two children inside in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. near 15th and Freeman Avenue. Officers on scene learned that a woman was making a delivery in the area when a man, armed with a rifle, took her vehicle with two young children inside.

A short time later, police said the children were located by someone who gave the children shelter and called police. The children, ages 4 and 7 were not injured and were returned to their mother.

KCK police said the suspect returned to the scene, leaving the original vehicle and then went to someone in another vehicle, pointed his rifle at the victim.

The suspect was taken into custody before 3:30 p.m. near North 22nd Street and Greeley Ave. and the second vehicle was recovered, according to police.

No injuries were reported during these two incidents.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).