KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers went to the scene of a shooting where one person was critically hurt on Sunday morning, and KCPD says that victim has died.

Police tell FOX4 that the shooting happened in the 6400 block of E. 12th Street, a few blocks away from Sheffield Park, the call came out at about 10 a.m.

Right now there is no suspect information, if you know something, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.