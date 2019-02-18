51-year-old man killed after medical problem leads to crash in Saline County

SPRING SPRINGS, Mo. — A 51-year-old Sweet Springs, Missouri man was killed Monday morning following a single vehicle-crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck took place around 8 a.m. on Missouri 127 southbound, just south of 150th Street.

The driver of a 2008 Dodge 2500, identified as Russell Sims, was traveling south on Missouri 127 when he experienced a medical problem causing the vehicle to go off the road, striking a fence and embankment.

The highway patrol said Sims was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the only one inside the vehicle.

It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

