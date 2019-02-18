Another round of 3-6 inches of snow expected Tuesday night in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the gift that won’t stop giving. More snow is on its way to Kansas City.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Kansas City area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

For the metro — including Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Carroll, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri — the advisory starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday and runs until 9 a.m. Wednesday. For counties to the north and northeast of the metro, the advisory starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX4’s weather team says some light snowfall is possible in the afternoon Tuesday, but snow will likely begin in earnest later in the evening and continue overnight into the early morning. The system could wrap up with some light freezing drizzle.

This round of snow is expected to accumulate to about 3-6 inches, with totals lower to the southeast and totals higher to the northwest.

The upcoming snowstorm is expected to impact Wednesday morning commutes and could result in some school closings.

