KC police ID victims in three separate homicides over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department have released the names of the three people killed over the weekend in three separate shootings.

The first shooting was reported around 9:15 Saturday night at a home near 57th and Manchester. When officers arrived they found a male victim, identified as 29-year-old Terrell L. Parker, dead at the scene. Witnesses tell police Parker and the suspect were in an argument when the suspect shot him. The suspect left the scene on foot and is still not in custody at this time.

The second shooting was reported early Sunday morning at 2:15. Officers responded to a home near 87th and Troost where they found two shooting victims in a vehicle. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 26-year-old Anthony D. Williams. The other victim, an adult male, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital. They are reported to be in serious but stable condition. Witnesses tell police the two victims were in an argument inside Mingles night club just before the shooting. The suspect(s) left the scene in a black SUV.

The third shooting occurred around 9:15 Sunday morning. Police responded to the 6400 block of East 12th Terrace where they located a deceased female victim. She has been identified as 22-year-old Lakeasha R. Taylor. No suspect description or motive have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.

39.099727 -94.578567