KC police searching for missing 23-year-old with untreated health condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from in more than two days.

Police say Forrest Crane has an untreated health condition and his family is worried about his well-being. His family said they last heard from him just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police did not say where he was last seen.

He is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Crane is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.