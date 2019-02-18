KCPD looking for shooter who left two men fighting for their lives near E. 79th and Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are still searching for the suspect who shot two people early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at a home along East 79th Street near Brooklyn Avenue.

Police told FOX4 the suspect shot both men near the front of the home.

First responders took both to the hospital where they are fighting for their lives.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Investigators did speak with a woman, but they said she was not cooperating.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.