Portable toilet catches fire in Baltimore, leaves man dead

BALTIMORE, Md. -- One man is dead after a fire broke out and burned three portable toilets Sunday afternoon.

It happened in one of the M & T Bank Stadium parking lots, according to WMAR.

Baltimore police say the death will likely be ruled accidental.

"That just goes to how large the fire was, that it burned 3 porta potties completely," said Blair Adams with the Baltimore City Fire Department.

It happened around 3 p.m. A stadium security guard saw the flames and called 911.

"When we arrived on scene they were engulfed in flames and there was an adult male running from one of the port a potties," Adams told WMAR. "Immediately he collapsed on the floor he was dead upon arrival."

Police and fire were on the scene for around two hours working right next to the light rail tracks by the stadium, but travel was never impacted.

Officials are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.