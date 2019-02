Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traveling to various cities every night can be taxing on an artist, so much so that they sometimes forget where they are while on tour.

That happened Sunday night to rapper Travis Scott as he was closing out his show at Sprint Center.

The last sentence the artist uttered before leaving the stage was, "St. Louis, I love you. Get home safe."

Claire Gregory shared video of Scott's mix up on Twitter.

Scott heads to St. Louis Monday night for a show.