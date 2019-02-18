Street crews across the metro prepare for another round of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas Department of Transportation crews spent Monday cleaning off trucks, clearing hoppers and getting everything ready for the next snowfall.

At their location at Interstate 35 and South 24th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, they have almost 200 tons of road salt ready and waiting with more on the way. But smaller departments are taking a different approach.

Grandview's Director of Public Works Dennis Randolph said they don't rely entirely on salt. He said crews have already been out Monday. They are putting a de-icing beet juice on the roads to break the bonds between ice, snow and the pavement for the upcoming storm.

Randolph said it increases effectiveness and helps them preserve salt.

"I think pretty much everyone is getting low right now," Randolph said. "The city has 500 tons on reserve with a supplier. They've used about 900 tons, 250 more than usual this year."

Across the state line, KDOT said although it used more road salt in 2019 than it has since 2010, they're in good shape. They started the season with a surplus and aren't worried about running low.

"I've learned over the years how to keep everything on hand," Rick Looper said, who is with KDOT. "Overland Park is also confident about its salt supply, despite a rougher than average winter. Unlike Grandview, crews in Overland Park and KDOT did not pre-treat Monday.

"We try to order about 4000 tons every season," Meg Ralph, a spokeswoman for Overland Park said. "Some we may only go through half of that. Other seasons we might go through that much."

Ralph said the supplier brings about 1000 tons of salt a week to Overland Park. Because the way things are going, you never know.

"We've got a good stock pile going but we're bringing it in case we have one of those winters that never ends."

The Missouri Department of Transportation said its salt supply is not running low. Like KDOT, MoDOT also started the year with a surplus.