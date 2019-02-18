Student diagnosed with active tuberculosis at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri officials announced Monday that a student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

The university said the student has voluntarily left the campus. Officials including the university’s student health center and university physicians are working with the Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services to possibly identify others who might need testing.

Tuberculosis is often spread when a person with the disease coughs near others, according to the CDC. It is spread only through the air and is not spread by touching or sharing food or drinks.

The university said as they identify others who at a high risk, they will be advised to get tested at the student health center.

Students who have questions or believe they might be at risk are asked to contact the Student Health Center immediately at 573-884-9937.

