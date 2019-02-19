BBQ pork sliders that are great for any tailgate

BBQ pork sliders from downtown Marriot
Ingredients:
4 oz. pork, smoked in house, pulled
2 oz. bbq Sauce
2 oz. Home Made Bread & Butter Pickles
2 each Brioche bun sliders
Directions:
In a hot sautee pan heat up the pork with a little oil, add the barbeque sauce and keep the flame on until it
gets hot.
Toast the buns with a little clarified butter
Assemble by placing the bottom bun then the pork and the pickles.
