BBQ pork sliders that are great for any tailgate

BBQ pork sliders from downtown Marriot

Ingredients:

4 oz. pork, smoked in house, pulled
2 oz. bbq Sauce
2 oz. Home Made Bread & Butter Pickles
2 each Brioche bun sliders

Directions:

In a hot sautee pan heat up the pork with a little oil, add the barbeque sauce and keep the flame on until it
gets hot.

Toast the buns with a little clarified butter

Assemble by placing the bottom bun then the pork and the pickles.

