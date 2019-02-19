BBQ pork sliders that are great for any tailgate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BBQ pork sliders from downtown Marriot

Ingredients:

4 oz. pork, smoked in house, pulled

2 oz. bbq Sauce

2 oz. Home Made Bread & Butter Pickles

2 each Brioche bun sliders

Directions:

In a hot sautee pan heat up the pork with a little oil, add the barbeque sauce and keep the flame on until it

gets hot.

Toast the buns with a little clarified butter

Assemble by placing the bottom bun then the pork and the pickles.

