Broken fire hydrant near 99th and Holmes leaves portion of road covered with water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area of 99th and Holmes Tuesday morning due to a broken fire hydrant spilling water all over the road.

As of 5:10 a.m., water had been flowing for nearly 30 minutes. It wasn’t causing any issues yet, but as the water continues to cool there’s a chance of it freezing and creating slick conditions in the area for drivers.

Crews have not yet determine what caused the fire hydrant to break nor have they said how long it will take to repair.

Approximately 20 customers are impacted due to this break.