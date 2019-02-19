FOX4’s Pat McGonigle to compete on ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ for Love Fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Pat McGonigle is going to try to win big for a local nonprofit this week on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

McGonigle is competing on the game show for the FOX4 Love Fund for Children, which bridges the gap in youth services to fulfill unique, unmet needs of children across Kansas City.

It’s part Millionaire’s “Play It Forward Week” where news anchors from across the country are vying for a chance at $1 million for their favorite charity.

“Competing on an iconic game show like ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ was thrilling,” McGonigle said. “But being able to possibly win money for an amazing charity like the FOX4 Love Fund for Children made it a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

You can catch McGonigle on Millionaire, which airs on FOX4, at 2 p.m. Wednesday and continuing in Thursday’s episode.