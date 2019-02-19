× Judge orders Christian school founder to stand trial in child sex abuse case

OLATHE, Kan. — The founder of a local Christian school accused of child sexual abuse will go to trial.

Dennis Creason, founder of Oaklawn Christian School, is charged with nine counts of taking indecent liberties with children. All of the alleged incidents happened inside the Shawnee school, court documents say.

Over the three days of testimony during a preliminary hearing earlier this month, alleged victims said that Creason exposed himself, made them touch him and made them lie on top of him.

After the hearing, the judge said he needed to review court transcripts for one of the charges and delayed his decision on whether Creason would go to trial.

But on Tuesday, the Johnson County judge said there was enough evidence for the case to be sent to trial on all nine charges.

Creason pleaded not guilty to all nine charges. His jury trial is scheduled for May 13-17.

His bond was lowered during his preliminary hearing, and shortly after he posted bond and was released from jail. He has to wear a GPS ankle monitor and is confined to house arrest unless he is meeting with his attorney.

