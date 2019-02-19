KCPS cancels classes Wednesday as another round of snow approaches the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Another round of snow is falling across the metro. Something all too familiar this winter as we have already received more snow than the last three winters combined.

Because of slick road conditions and temperatures, many metro schools have begun to cancel classes and activities for Tuesday evening.

Kansas City Public Schools have announced they are cancelling classes for Wednesday due to winter weather conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire metro until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

FOX4 meteorologists say this round of snow is expected to accumulate to about 3-6 inches, with totals lower to the southeast and totals higher to the northwest.

For a full list of closings see below:

Click here to see how to register your school or business for closings.